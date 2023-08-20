A pair of the league's top scorers take the court -- Napheesa Collier (third, 21.5 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 23.8) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (15-16) host the Seattle Storm (9-22) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Storm

Minnesota records 79.6 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 83.3 Seattle gives up.

Minnesota is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Seattle allows to opponents.

In games the Lynx shoot higher than 44.9% from the field, they are 9-3 overall.

Minnesota's 31.9% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from beyond the arc (35.8%).

The Lynx are 5-4 when they shoot better than 35.8% from distance.

Minnesota averages 34.1 rebounds a contest, 0.4 fewer rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 80 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.4 points more than the 79.6 they've scored this year.

Minnesota has been a little improved on the defensive end of the floor recently, allowing 82.1 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 84.3 it has surrendered per game this season.

During their past 10 outings, the Lynx are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (6.4 compared to 6.5 season-long), while shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (33.2% compared to 31.9% season-long).

Lynx Injuries