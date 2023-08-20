The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .284.

In 62 of 89 games this season (69.7%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (4.5%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (41.6%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .316 AVG .248 .351 OBP .303 .420 SLG .335 14 XBH 8 1 HR 3 27 RBI 13 34/12 K/BB 44/13 9 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings