The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with three doubles and four RBI), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cubs.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey has picked up a hit in 51 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Massey has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 97 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .240 AVG .217 .308 OBP .247 .360 SLG .380 12 XBH 12 3 HR 7 20 RBI 21 32/14 K/BB 44/6 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings