Nelson Velazquez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nelson Velazquez (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with four home runs and five RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Cubs Player Props
|Royals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Cubs Odds
|Royals vs Cubs Prediction
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .273 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- In 58.8% of his games this season (10 of 17), Velazquez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (23.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (41.2%), and in 12.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.348
|AVG
|.083
|.348
|OBP
|.083
|.870
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.