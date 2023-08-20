Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (63-59) versus the Kansas City Royals (40-85) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:20 PM on August 20.

The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for the Cubs and Jordan Lyles (3-13) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MARQ

Royals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (32.4%) in those games.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 9-24 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (502 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.14 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule