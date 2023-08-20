Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Royals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 121 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 502 (four per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.420 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (3-13) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

He has three quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Lyles has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Mariners L 10-8 Home Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock 8/16/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home James McArthur Luis Castillo 8/17/2023 Mariners L 6-4 Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics - Away Alec Marsh Spenser Watkins 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Luis Medina 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Emerson Hancock

