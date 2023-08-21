The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .773 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.320), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (141) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Witt Jr. is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 83 of 123 games this season (67.5%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.3%).

Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's homered in 23 of them (18.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 46 games this season (37.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .302 AVG .260 .335 OBP .306 .563 SLG .436 31 XBH 24 15 HR 9 51 RBI 28 43/13 K/BB 57/14 13 SB 24

