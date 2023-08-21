Drew Waters vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 with an RBI in his last game, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .232 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.0% of them.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 63), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has had an RBI in 17 games this season (27.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.279
|AVG
|.187
|.364
|OBP
|.226
|.510
|SLG
|.280
|12
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|28/10
|K/BB
|51/6
|3
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.80).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.09, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .289 batting average against him.
