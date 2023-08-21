Kyle Isbel -- hitting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Isbel has had a hit in 39 of 67 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.9%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.0%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (28.4%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.5%) he had more than one.

In 35.8% of his games this season (24 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .250 AVG .235 .274 OBP .264 .366 SLG .400 9 XBH 14 2 HR 2 13 RBI 9 18/3 K/BB 26/5 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings