Maikel Garcia vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .286 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 63 of 90 games this year (70.0%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (4.4%), leaving the park in 1.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 of 90 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.316
|AVG
|.253
|.351
|OBP
|.307
|.420
|SLG
|.340
|14
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|14
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/13
|9
|SB
|9
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.09, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
