Julio Rodriguez and Luis Robert are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (9-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 26th start of the season.

He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Castillo has 25 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 25 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.058 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Aug. 16 7.0 9 4 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 at Twins Jul. 24 7.0 4 2 2 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 143 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 33 bases.

He has a .278/.336/.462 slash line on the season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .462 with six doubles, three home runs, a walk and 17 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2 at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

France Stats

Ty France has 29 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI (117 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .255/.335/.383 so far this season.

France takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 16 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 26 walks and 67 RBI (121 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He's slashed .270/.325/.563 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 63 RBI.

He's slashing .253/.317/.430 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Rockies Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

