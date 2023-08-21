On Monday, Matt Beaty (.259 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is hitting .263 with three doubles and four walks.

In eight of 18 games this year (44.4%), Beaty has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In three of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .357 AVG .211 .438 OBP .318 .357 SLG .368 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 3/1 K/BB 1/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings