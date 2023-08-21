Matt Beaty vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Matt Beaty (.259 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is hitting .263 with three doubles and four walks.
- In eight of 18 games this year (44.4%), Beaty has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In three of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.357
|AVG
|.211
|.438
|OBP
|.318
|.357
|SLG
|.368
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/1
|K/BB
|1/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.80 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 4.09 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
