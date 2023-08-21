MJ Melendez -- batting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .234 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Melendez is batting .381 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 65.3% of his games this year (77 of 118), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 29 games this year (24.6%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 of 118 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 56 .228 AVG .242 .299 OBP .310 .360 SLG .425 18 XBH 23 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 72/18 3 SB 3

