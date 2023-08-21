Nelson Velazquez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is hitting .259 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Velazquez has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).

Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (38.9%), and in 11.3% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .348 AVG .083 .348 OBP .083 .870 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 4 HR 1 5 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

