Royals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 21
Monday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (40-86) against the Oakland Athletics (34-90) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 21.
The probable starters are Paul Blackburn (3-3) for the Athletics and Tucker Davidson (1-2) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Royals 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Royals contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a mark of 33-71 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (505 total runs).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|James McArthur vs Luis Castillo
|August 17
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Angel Zerpa vs George Kirby
|August 18
|@ Cubs
|W 4-3
|Cole Ragans vs Jameson Taillon
|August 19
|@ Cubs
|L 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Justin Steele
|August 20
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Jordan Lyles vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tucker Davidson vs Paul Blackburn
|August 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Angel Zerpa vs Paul Blackburn
|August 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Luis Medina
|August 25
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brady Singer vs Logan Gilbert
|August 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Emerson Hancock
|August 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Luis Castillo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.