Monday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (40-86) against the Oakland Athletics (34-90) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 21.

The probable starters are Paul Blackburn (3-3) for the Athletics and Tucker Davidson (1-2) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Royals contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 33-71 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (505 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule