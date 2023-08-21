How to Watch the Royals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Tucker Davidson will look to control Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics when they take on his Kansas City Royals on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 121 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 505 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.
- The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.12 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined 1.415 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Davidson to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 27-year-old left-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 24 times this year.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Home
|James McArthur
|Luis Castillo
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Jameson Taillon
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tucker Davidson
|Paul Blackburn
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Angel Zerpa
|Paul Blackburn
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Medina
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Emerson Hancock
|8/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
