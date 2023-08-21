On Monday, August 21 at 9:40 PM ET, Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (34-90) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (40-86) in the series opener at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Royals are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Athletics (-135). The over/under for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Paul Blackburn - OAK (3-3, 4.09 ERA) vs Tucker Davidson - KC (1-2, 6.39 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Athletics lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Athletics have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oakland has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Athletics have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Oakland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 112 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (32.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won 33 of 104 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Michael Massey 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.