The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.409 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dany Jimenez and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 142 hits and an OBP of .320, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .504.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Witt Jr. enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429 with two homers.
  • In 67.7% of his 124 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 47 games this season (37.9%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 63
.302 AVG .260
.335 OBP .305
.563 SLG .445
31 XBH 25
15 HR 10
51 RBI 29
43/13 K/BB 57/14
13 SB 24

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Jimenez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
  • He has a 6.75 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .185 against him over his nine games this season.
