Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.409 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Dany Jimenez and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 142 hits and an OBP of .320, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .504.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429 with two homers.
- In 67.7% of his 124 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47 games this season (37.9%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.302
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.305
|.563
|SLG
|.445
|31
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|10
|51
|RBI
|29
|43/13
|K/BB
|57/14
|13
|SB
|24
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Jimenez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- He has a 6.75 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .185 against him over his nine games this season.
