Drew Waters vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After hitting .219 with a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Dany Jimenez) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .229 with five doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 36 of 64 games this year (56.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 17 games this season (26.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 64 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.279
|AVG
|.182
|.364
|OBP
|.220
|.510
|SLG
|.273
|12
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|28/10
|K/BB
|52/6
|3
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
- Jimenez will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- In nine games this season, he has compiled a 6.75 ERA and averages 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .185 against him.
