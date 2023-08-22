Matt Duffy vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Duffy (batting .185 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Dany Jimenez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Athletics Player Props
|Royals vs Athletics Prediction
|Royals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Athletics
|Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Athletics Odds
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .258 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 53.8% of his games this season (35 of 65), Duffy has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (7.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Duffy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.318
|AVG
|.192
|.385
|OBP
|.232
|.388
|SLG
|.244
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|13/7
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
- Jimenez will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief nine times this season.
- In nine appearances this season, he has put up a 6.75 ERA and averages 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .185 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.