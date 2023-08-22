The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dany Jimenez and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Athletics.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez

Dany Jimenez TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .235.

Melendez will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.

In 65.5% of his games this year (78 of 119), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (9.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Melendez has an RBI in 29 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season (35.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 57 .228 AVG .243 .299 OBP .313 .360 SLG .433 18 XBH 24 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 73/19 3 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings