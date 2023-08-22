How to Watch the Royals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
The Oakland Athletics and Zack Gelof take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (122).
- Kansas City's .395 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (509 total runs).
- The Royals rank 28th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Royals' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- Kansas City has a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.415).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Angel Zerpa (1-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Jameson Taillon
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-4
|Away
|Tucker Davidson
|Paul Blackburn
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Angel Zerpa
|Paul Blackburn
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Medina
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Bryce Miller
|8/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
|8/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|Andre Jackson
