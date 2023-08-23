Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (122).

Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Kansas City has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.0 runs per game (513 total runs).

The Royals rank 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Royals strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City has a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.411).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans (4-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.25 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Ragans enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Ragans will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.4 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 12 of his 22 appearances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Bryce Miller 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Andre Jackson 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Mitch Keller

