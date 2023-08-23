The Oakland Athletics (36-90) will look to Shea Langeliers, on a two-game homer streak, against the Kansas City Royals (40-88) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (4-4) for the Royals and Luis Medina (3-8) for the Athletics.

Royals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (4-4, 4.25 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-8, 5.44 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

The Royals will hand the ball to Ragans (4-4) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.396 in 22 games this season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

Ragans has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished 12 without allowing an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with 453 runs scored this season. They have a .223 batting average this campaign with 127 home runs (24th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Athletics one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-5 with an RBI in 1 1/3 innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.44 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.

Medina is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.

Medina has put together 12 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

