Matt Beaty and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Athletics.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is batting .286 with four doubles and four walks.

Beaty has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Beaty has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored at least once five times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Mariners

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 .357 AVG .200 .438 OBP .200 .357 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 3/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings