Michael Massey vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Michael Massey (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .229.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 54 of 101 games this year (53.5%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (18.8%).
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (8.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.7% of his games this year, Massey has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|53
|.240
|AVG
|.220
|.308
|OBP
|.247
|.360
|SLG
|.374
|12
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/14
|K/BB
|47/6
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
