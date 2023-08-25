On Friday, MJ Melendez (hitting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .234.

In 79 of 121 games this year (65.3%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has had at least one RBI in 24.0% of his games this season (29 of 121), with more than one RBI 12 times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (35.5%), including nine multi-run games (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .228 AVG .240 .299 OBP .308 .360 SLG .424 18 XBH 24 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 76/19 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings