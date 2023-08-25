Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Friday against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 124 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 517 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.405 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Brady Singer (8-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has nine quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Singer has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 25 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller

