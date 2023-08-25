The Seattle Mariners (71-56) and Kansas City Royals (41-88) square off on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (8-4) for the Mariners and Brady Singer (8-9) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-9, 5.04 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

During 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.04 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing batters.

Singer has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Singer will try to collect his 21st game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brady Singer vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .242 batting average, and is 21st in the league with 1043 total hits and 11th in MLB action with 602 runs scored. They have the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.411) and are 12th in all of MLB with 160 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Singer has thrown 7 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out eight.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (8-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.78, a 4.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.014.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

