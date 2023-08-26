Dairon Blanco vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Dairon Blanco -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, four triples, a home run and seven walks while batting .247.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (32.3%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (22.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.297
|AVG
|.212
|.333
|OBP
|.305
|.486
|SLG
|.404
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|11/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|5
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 148 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
