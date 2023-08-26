Matt Beaty and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty has four doubles and five walks while hitting .311.
  • Beaty has had a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (13.6%).
  • In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
.357 AVG .200
.438 OBP .200
.357 SLG .200
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
3/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.72 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gilbert (11-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 148 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
