Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. has 145 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.
  • He ranks 27th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 86 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
  • In 19.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 48 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • He has scored in 59 games this year (46.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Other Royals Players vs the Mariners

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 67
.302 AVG .256
.335 OBP .303
.563 SLG .448
31 XBH 27
15 HR 11
51 RBI 30
43/13 K/BB 59/16
13 SB 24

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
