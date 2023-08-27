Drew Waters vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .483 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .235 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Waters has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Waters has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this year (19 of 68), with two or more RBI five times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.279
|AVG
|.197
|.364
|OBP
|.254
|.510
|SLG
|.328
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|28/10
|K/BB
|53/10
|3
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
