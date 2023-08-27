The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .483 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .235 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Waters has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Waters has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this year (19 of 68), with two or more RBI five times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .279 AVG .197 .364 OBP .254 .510 SLG .328 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 14 RBI 12 28/10 K/BB 53/10 3 SB 7

