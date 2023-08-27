The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 41 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.0%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .250 AVG .238 .274 OBP .276 .366 SLG .413 9 XBH 15 2 HR 3 13 RBI 14 18/3 K/BB 28/7 4 SB 2

