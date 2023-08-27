Kyle Isbel vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 41 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.0%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.238
|.274
|OBP
|.276
|.366
|SLG
|.413
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|14
|18/3
|K/BB
|28/7
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10).
