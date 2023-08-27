The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.
  • Garcia has had a hit in 66 of 95 games this season (69.5%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games this season, and 1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 36 games this year (37.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.0%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 48
.316 AVG .244
.351 OBP .302
.420 SLG .328
14 XBH 9
1 HR 3
27 RBI 17
34/12 K/BB 49/15
9 SB 10

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th.
