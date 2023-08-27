After hitting .304 with a double and three walks in his past 10 games, Matt Beaty and the Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is batting .286 with four doubles and five walks.

In 11 of 23 games this year (47.8%) Beaty has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once six times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .357 AVG .267 .438 OBP .371 .357 SLG .400 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 3/1 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

