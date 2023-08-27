On Sunday, Michael Massey (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .227.
  • Massey has had a hit in 55 of 103 games this year (53.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.4%).
  • He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Massey has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this year (29 of 103), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 26 of 103 games (25.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 55
.240 AVG .217
.308 OBP .244
.360 SLG .370
12 XBH 14
3 HR 7
20 RBI 23
32/14 K/BB 49/6
3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th.
