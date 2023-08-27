Michael Massey vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Massey (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .227.
- Massey has had a hit in 55 of 103 games this year (53.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.4%).
- He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this year (29 of 103), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 103 games (25.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|55
|.240
|AVG
|.217
|.308
|OBP
|.244
|.360
|SLG
|.370
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/14
|K/BB
|49/6
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th.
