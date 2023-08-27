On Sunday, Michael Massey (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .227.

Massey has had a hit in 55 of 103 games this year (53.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.4%).

He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this year (29 of 103), with two or more RBI 11 times (10.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 of 103 games (25.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Mariners

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 55 .240 AVG .217 .308 OBP .244 .360 SLG .370 12 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 32/14 K/BB 49/6 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings