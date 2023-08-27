The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .234 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

Melendez has had a hit in 80 of 122 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (16.4%).

In 9.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven in a run in 29 games this season (23.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .228 AVG .240 .299 OBP .307 .360 SLG .425 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 78/19 3 SB 3

