The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .234 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Melendez has had a hit in 80 of 122 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (16.4%).
  • In 9.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in 29 games this season (23.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 60
.228 AVG .240
.299 OBP .307
.360 SLG .425
18 XBH 25
6 HR 6
24 RBI 20
66/24 K/BB 78/19
3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
