Nelson Velazquez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .235 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (33.3%, and 9.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Velazquez has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Royals Players vs the Mariners
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (10-7) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10).
