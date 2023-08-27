Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)



Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is hitting .235 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
  • Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In seven games this year, he has homered (33.3%, and 9.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Velazquez has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.353 AVG .083
.450 OBP .083
.824 SLG .333
4 XBH 1
2 HR 1
5 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
  • The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (10-7) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10).
