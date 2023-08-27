The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners, on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are listed as -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+220). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -275 +220 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-7.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Royals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 36, or 31.3%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 131 games with a total.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 9-8-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-40 18-50 19-34 22-55 31-66 10-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.