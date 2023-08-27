Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 126 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 524 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.418 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Alec Marsh (0-6) will take the mound for the Royals, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing 5 2/3 innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing five hits.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Marsh will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners L 15-2 Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home - Tanner Houck

