The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 146 hits and an OBP of .318, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .502.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 129 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.6% of those games.

In 19.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (48 of 129), with more than one RBI 18 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 68 .302 AVG .255 .335 OBP .303 .563 SLG .445 31 XBH 27 15 HR 11 51 RBI 30 43/13 K/BB 60/16 13 SB 25

Pirates Pitching Rankings