Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 146 hits and an OBP of .318, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .502.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 129 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.6% of those games.
- In 19.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (48 of 129), with more than one RBI 18 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|68
|.302
|AVG
|.255
|.335
|OBP
|.303
|.563
|SLG
|.445
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|11
|51
|RBI
|30
|43/13
|K/BB
|60/16
|13
|SB
|25
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.328 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
