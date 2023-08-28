The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .230 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Waters has recorded a hit in 39 of 69 games this season (56.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.8%).

In 11.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.5% of his games this year, Waters has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (24 of 69), with two or more runs seven times (10.1%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .279 AVG .190 .364 OBP .246 .510 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 14 RBI 12 28/10 K/BB 55/10 3 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings