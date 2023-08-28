Kyle Isbel vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
- Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (41 of 72), with multiple hits 15 times (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (6.9%), leaving the park in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Isbel has an RBI in 21 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.250
|AVG
|.233
|.274
|OBP
|.270
|.366
|SLG
|.403
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|14
|18/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 145 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.46), 45th in WHIP (1.328), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
