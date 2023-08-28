The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .257.

Duffy has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (36 of 69), with multiple hits five times (7.2%).

He has hit a home run in one of 69 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (14.5%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .318 AVG .195 .385 OBP .233 .388 SLG .244 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 3 13/7 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 1

