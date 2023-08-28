The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .239 with two doubles, eight home runs and three walks.

Velazquez has had a hit in 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (36.4%), and in 10.7% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez has driven home a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 13 of 22 games (59.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .348 AVG .105 .348 OBP .150 .870 SLG .263 4 XBH 1 4 HR 1 5 RBI 3 6/0 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings