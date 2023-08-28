Nelson Velazquez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .239 with two doubles, eight home runs and three walks.
- Velazquez has had a hit in 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (36.4%), and in 10.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez has driven home a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 13 of 22 games (59.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.348
|AVG
|.105
|.348
|OBP
|.150
|.870
|SLG
|.263
|4
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|3
|6/0
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo (7-13) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 145 1/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.328 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
