The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Connor Joe for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Royals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 127 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 526 (four per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .299.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined 1.415 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-12) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing four scoreless innings of relief and allowing two hits.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Greinke has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners L 15-2 Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home - Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale

