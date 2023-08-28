Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Pirates on August 28, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 146 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 26 home runs, 29 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 38 bases.
- He's slashed .278/.318/.502 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 18 walks and 57 RBI (112 total hits).
- He has a .248/.292/.417 slash line on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Johan Oviedo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Oviedo Stats
- Johan Oviedo (7-13) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 27th start of the season.
- He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- In 26 starts, Oviedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.46), 45th in WHIP (1.328), and 40th in K/9 (8).
Oviedo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|5
|6
|6
|4
|2
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 122 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .263/.324/.458 slash line so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 70 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .252/.372/.396 slash line so far this season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
