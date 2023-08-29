Dairon Blanco vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco (batting .259 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Pirates Player Props
|Royals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Pirates
|Royals vs Pirates Odds
|Royals vs Pirates Prediction
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, four triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .250.
- This season, Blanco has recorded at least one hit in 19 of 32 games (59.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 10 games this season (31.3%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Pirates
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Matt Beaty
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for Michael Massey
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.297
|AVG
|.218
|.333
|OBP
|.306
|.486
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|11/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|5
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Selby (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.