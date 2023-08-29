After hitting .200 with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Colin Selby) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .232 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Waters has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Waters has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .280 AVG .190 .364 OBP .246 .505 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 14 RBI 12 30/10 K/BB 55/10 3 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings